Eetha makes it to India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records with 517 women performing Lavani hook steps

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has achieved a record ahead of its theatrical release, entering both the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records. The recognition came after 517 women performed the Lavani hook steps from the film's first song, ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’, in synchrony for one minute.

Eetha makes it to India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records with 517 women performing Lavani hook steps

The record-setting event was organised at Zeal University, Pune, on November 24, 2025. Women from different age groups participated in the performance, which was witnessed by officials from the Asia Book of Records. Following the event, certificates and gold medals were presented to Shraddha Kapoor, director Laxman Utekar, and representatives of the film's production teams, Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

The achievement marks a promotional milestone for Eetha, which features Shraddha in the lead role and is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

Eetha's first song 'Ji Ji Re Ji' inspires record attempt

The record was set to the hook steps of ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’, the film's first song, released on November 17, 2026. Featuring Shraddha performing Lavani, the track is composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics, while Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the song.

The musical sequence also recreates an important episode from the life of Vithabai, the renowned Lavani performer. It depicts the incident in which she performed on stage during pregnancy and went into labour.

With 517 women coming together for the record attempt, the song has also provided an opportunity to bring Lavani to a larger audience through a collective performance. The recognition in both record books adds another milestone to the film's promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical release.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda takes social media inspiration from Eetha co-star Shraddha Kapoor; shares Amitabh Bachchan shoutout in latest post

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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