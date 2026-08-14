Indian Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan and his mother, Veena Devgan, have rented a bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu for a starting monthly rent of Rs. 16 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate platform squareyards.com on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The leave and license agreement was officially registered in August 2026.

Ajay Devgn and Veena Devgn rent a 7,803 sq ft Juhu bungalow for Rs 16 lakh a month: Report

Juhu is one of Mumbai’s most prestigious residential neighbourhoods, known for its upscale homes, celebrity residences, and premium lifestyle offerings. Located along the western coastline, it combines a sought-after beachfront setting with strong connectivity to key business and commercial districts. The area has witnessed sustained demand for luxury residential properties, supported by established social infrastructure, retail, hospitality, and entertainment options. Limited availability of premium land and continued demand for high-end housing keep property values elevated across the micro-market.

According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, Ajay Devgn and his mother, Veena Devgn, have leased out a bungalow in Kapol CHS Ltd., Juhu. The rental agreement includes a security deposit of Rs. 48 lakh and was registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 2.71 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 1,000. The bungalow has a built-up area of 724.90 sq. m. (7,803 sq. ft.).

As per Square Yards' analysis, the lease tenure spans 60 months (five years). The monthly rent starts at Rs. 16 lakh in the first year and escalates by 5% each year to approximately Rs. 19.45 lakh in the fifth year. Over the full term, the cumulative rental value is estimated at approximately Rs. 10.61 crore.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE Fact-Check: Ajay Devgn NOT replacing Anup Soni in Crime Patrol 2026; to feature as a Special Host

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