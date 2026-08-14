Actor Lakshya is set to collaborate with Raakh director Prosit Roy on an upcoming film that combines romance with psychological drama.

Lakshya to star in Raakh director Prosit Roy’s psychological love story, film to begin shoot in December 2026

The actor has been receiving attention for his performances across a range of roles and is now preparing to step into a new space. Following his work in Kill, Chand Mera Dil and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Lakshya will take on a more layered and unpredictable character in this yet-to-be-titled project, moving away from the roles he has played so far.

Roy, known for his distinctive storytelling and previously credited with Raakh, is bringing a fresh perspective to the romance genre with a narrative that incorporates psychological elements. The collaboration is expected to offer a departure from conventional love stories, with the film’s emotional core intertwined with a darker, more intriguing layer, blending the two genres in a manner not commonly attempted in mainstream romance narratives.

The project is currently in the development stage and is expected to commence filming in December 2026. The makers are also in the process of finalising the female lead, with the casting set to add another dimension to the film once locked.

The film is being directed by Prosit Roy and stars Lakshya in the lead role. Further details regarding the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced by the makers. The project is targeting a 2027 release.

Also Read: Prosit Roy to collaborate with Dharma Productions for a psychological romance after Raakh success: Report

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