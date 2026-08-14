The actress is recognised for her nearly three-decade journey in cinema and her contribution to humanitarian causes.

Rani Mukerji has added another prestigious milestone to her illustrious career. The actress has been conferred an Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University, making her the second Indian film personality to receive an honorary doctorate from the Australian university after Shah Rukh Khan.

Rani Mukerji becomes second Indian film personality after Shah Rukh Khan to receive La Trobe Honorary Doctorate

The recognition comes in honour of Mukerji’s nearly three decades in Indian cinema, as well as her contribution to humanitarian work. Known for taking on characters and stories that have addressed social issues, women’s empowerment and important conversations, the actress has consistently used her platform to highlight narratives that resonate beyond entertainment.

Speaking about the honour, Rani Mukerji said, “Receiving this honorary doctorate from La Trobe University is one of the most humbling moments of my life,” Mukerji said. “For someone who has always believed that films can change hearts before they change minds, this recognition means more than I can possibly express.”

Over the course of her career, Mukerji has featured in films spanning several genres while also choosing projects driven by strong themes and characters. Reflecting on the philosophy behind her choices, she shared, “I have always chosen films that have made an impact in my heart first. A story that needs to be told. A story that would inspire and empower.”

The actress also spoke about the larger responsibility that comes with being an artist, particularly when representing Indian cinema and culture on a global platform. “Every artist carries a responsibility beyond performance. We quietly become ambassadors of our culture,” she added.

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Mukerji further reflected on the impact her work can have on audiences and how films can shape perceptions about India and its women. She went on to continue, “If my films have helped even one person understand India and its women a little better… then I feel I have fulfilled a responsibility far greater than simply being an actor.”

The honour also places Rani Mukerji in an exclusive league at La Trobe University. Shah Rukh Khan was conferred an honorary doctorate by the university in 2019, and the institution subsequently announced a PhD scholarship in his name.

With the latest recognition, Mukerji’s contribution to Indian cinema is being acknowledged not only for her performances but also for the cultural and social impact of the stories she has chosen throughout her career.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji honoured at IFFM with special citation for acting excellence: “Success is the love that remains… year after year and only grows with time"

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