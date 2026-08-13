On August 10, it was announced that Ajay Devgn had come on board as a host for Crime Patrol 2026. The popular crime show is set to air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV. Soon after the announcement, several reports claimed that Ajay had replaced Anup Soni, who has been closely associated with Crime Patrol as its host for several years.

EXCLUSIVE Fact-Check: Ajay Devgn NOT replacing Anup Soni in Crime Patrol 2026; to feature as a Special Host

However, Bollywood Hungama has learned that these reports are incorrect. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ajay Devgn has definitely not replaced Anup Soni as the host of Crime Patrol. Ajay has come on board as a Special Host and will be seen hosting only a select few episodes.”

The source further said, “The makers of Crime Patrol 2026 were keen to have Ajay on board as he is one of the country’s most popular stars and a highly recognizable face among Indian audiences. Ajay, too, liked the idea. Moreover, since the commitment was limited to only a few episodes, he was able to accommodate it despite his packed schedule.”

The source continued, “There will also be a primary host who will anchor the episodes that don’t feature Ajay Devgn. The makers, however, are keeping the identity of this host under wraps for now. An announcement is expected in the days to come.”

As per the press statement, Ajay Devgn said, “Coming together with a show like Crime Patrol feels like a responsibility to my fans and viewers. The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them and who they interact with and trust. As we bring to the forefront some of the stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, I hope and believe that I can help and guide audiences to navigate them with caution rather than fear.”

The new season of Crime Patrol will premiere on Monday, August 31, 2026, at 10:30 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Also Read: Anup Soni REACTS to Ajay Devgn replacing him as Crime Patrol host: “I am sure he will bring his own style and perspective”

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