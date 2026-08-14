Prime Video, India's largest streaming service for exclusive Originals, announced that Seasons 2 and 3 of its well-received Original comedy-drama series, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, are in development. So, if you thought the final bell had rung at Tinki Toli, think again!

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya renewed for seasons 2 and 3 on Prime Video

Since its worldwide premiere on July 24, 2026, the series has quickly become a global audience favorite, trending as the No. 1 non-English series in the Top 10 worldwide and garnering viewership from 94% of India’s PIN codes.

Directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive-produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures, the series follows laidback headmaster Gyaneshwar Tripathi and his rather ambitious attempt to bring some order to one of Tinki Toli's most dysfunctional schools. Written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava, the series stars Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in key roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The show is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India, and across more than 240 countries and territories. With two new seasons now in the works, the story of Tinki Toli is far from over. So, students, teachers, and everyone who thought class was dismissed—please take your seats. Attendance is mandatory.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kay Kay Menon reveals he was pleasantly surprised by child actors of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya; says, “They know everything about the camera”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.