EXCLUSIVE: Kay Kay Menon reveals he was pleasantly surprised by child actors of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya; says, “They know everything about the camera”

Prime Video's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya has brought together an ensemble featuring Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Prasanna Bisht and Naveen Kasturia, along with a group of young actors who play the students at the centre of the show's fictional school. The seven-episode series began streaming on July 24 and is set in a dysfunctional Delhi government school, where a laidback headmaster's plan for a fully funded Cambridge trip leads to an attempt to transform the institution.

EXCLUSIVE: Kay Kay Menon reveals he was pleasantly surprised by child actors of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya; says, “They know everything about the camera”

For Kay Kay Menon, however, one of the biggest surprises while working on the show was not the elaborate school set or the ensemble, but the confidence and technical understanding displayed by its young actors.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Menon recalled his first impression of the children on the set and said he was taken aback by how naturally they approached acting and working in front of the camera.

“The first thing I was completely taken aback by was that the actors were children in this show. They are the actual stars. They are unbelievably good, all of them, and they know everything about the camera, they know the angles, they know about magnification, and bang on,” the actor said.

Menon noted that the way children perform on camera has changed significantly compared to earlier generations. According to him, young actors today are more natural and do not necessarily rely on the kind of rehearsed mannerisms that were once commonly associated with child performers.

“It's not the old type acting in which the father and mother used to tutor a child before and send him. I also mentioned this in an interview that previously you used to find a child always saying two times ‘uncle’ or two times... ‘uncle, uncle’ used to go like that. So all that is gone. Today the child is behaving like a child, and I was pleasantly surprised,” Menon explained.

The observation led to a discussion on whether the change represents a broader generational shift in the way children understand filmmaking and performance.

Prasanna Bisht, who is also part of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, agreed with Menon's assessment. She pointed out that children today are exposed to filmmaking from a much younger age, particularly through smartphones and social media.

“Yes, I agree. They're making their own films; they're shooting on phones and everything, and it comes with generational information,” Bisht said.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kay Kay Menon explains Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is not meant to “give gyaan”; says, “Some things can be light and watch it for what it is”

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