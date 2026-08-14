Bollywood Hungama was the first one to confirm in February 2026 that Malamaal Weekly 2 is in the works. Two months later, in April 2026, we revealed that Amit Joshi of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) fame has been signed to direct the comic caper. While we reported last week that Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra have joined the cast of Malamaal Weekly 2, we also confirmed on August 11 that Shilpa Shirodkar has signed the comic caper, marking her grand comeback to Bollywood after 26 years. On August 13, we reported that Elvish Yadav and Rajpal Yadav have been locked. We now bring you yet another exciting piece of news from this upcoming project.

EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar join the Malamaal Weekly 2 cast

Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learned that Fardeen Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar have signed the film. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Fardeen is on a roll since his comeback. He has done films in various genres, but he’s quite loved in comic capers. Hence, the makers were keen to have the dashing and talented actor on board. He was more than happy with the offer and signed the film.

The source added, “Meanwhile, Mahesh Manjrekar is a one-of-a-kind actor. Even he rocks the show in comedy films. There’s a quirky character in the film and the makers felt that he would be apt for the part. He was excited to have got an offer for the sequel of such a memorable film and readily come on board. The producers are confident that he’ll do full justice and that audiences would enjoy his performance.”

We recently also reported that Malamaal Weekly 2 is expected to go on floors in November 2026. The film will feature a completely new storyline. However, it will retain the core thematic flavour of the original – a group of ordinary people in a small town, driven by poverty, greed and the prospect of sudden wealth, finding themselves caught in an increasingly chaotic situation.

Also Read: Malamaal Weekly 2 EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh, Elvish Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav locked in leads, shoot begins in November

More Pages: Malamaal Weekly 2 Box Office Collection

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