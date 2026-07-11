Dhamaal 4 Movie

Synopsis

DHAMAAL 4 is the story of a group of madcap characters on an adventurous ride. Guddu (Ajay Devgn) runs an antique store with Johnny (Sanjay Mishra) and finds out that a man called Prithvi (Upendra Limaye) knows the whereabouts of a treasure buried by a notorious pirate named Shaitan Singh....

Read More

Timeline

Box Office Estimate: Dhamaal 4 goes full throttle on Saturday; Ajay Devgn starrer aims at Rs. 23.5 crore on Day 2

The Ajay Devgn led Dhamaal 4 has gone on an overdrive on Saturday, with a surge in collections…
  • 0

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 2 Morning update: Collections show huge jump; Ajay Devgn-starrer earns Rs. 3.72 crore by 11 AM

Dhamaal 4 has registered encouraging growth on its second day at the domestic box office. The…
  • 0

Box Office Estimate: Dhamaal 4 takes a good opening; Ajay Devgn starrer headed to collect Rs 14.5 crores on Day 1

The Ajay Devgn led comic franchise, Dhamaal 4 has taken a good start at the box office in India.…
  • 0

Ashish Chowdhry gives a fun shoutout to the Dhamaal 4 team with a nostalgic twist

As Dhamaal 4 continues its successful run in theatres, actor and entrepreneur Ashish Chowdhry gave…
  • 0

Makers of Dhamaal 4 drop new track ‘Paisa Lao’ on release day; watch

As Dhamaal 4 arrives in cinemas today, audiences are heading to theatres with their families to…
  • 0

Dhamaal 4 Evening Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs. 7.71 crore by 5 PM; Day 1 headed towards Rs. 12.5-13 crore

Dhamaal 4 has witnessed a noticeable improvement in collections through the afternoon and evening…
  • 0

Dhamaal 4 Morning Box Office update: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs. 1.96 crore by 11 AM; eyes Rs. 11-12 crore opening

Dhamaal 4 has finally arrived in cinemas amid strong buzz generated by its popular franchise value,…
  • 0

Dhamaal 4: First Day First Show | Public Opinion

  • 0

REVEALED: Dhamaal 4 opens with an emotional Satish Kaushik surprise; makers recreate Bata Bhai using CGI and AI

Dhamaal 4 has finally released today and the excitement is tremendous due to the casting, hilarious…
  • 0

Dhamaal 4: Paisa Lao (Song) | Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi | Neeraj Shridhar, Tanishk Bagchi, Param Raj

Presenting the Song "Paisa Lao" from the film “Dhamaal 4” directed by Indra Kumar starring Ajay…
  • 0