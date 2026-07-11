DHAMAAL 4 is the story of a group of madcap characters on an adventurous ride. Guddu (Ajay Devgn) runs an antique store with Johnny (Sanjay Mishra) and finds out that a man called Prithvi (Upendra Limaye) knows the whereabouts of a treasure buried by a notorious pirate named Shaitan Singh.... However, before Prithvi can reveal the location to Guddu, he is captured by a pirate named Adhoora (Ravi Kishan). Adhoora accidentally ends up burning the map that leads to the treasure, and Prithvi uses this to his advantage, as he is now the only one who knows the exact location. Hence, Adhoora can’t kill him. Prithvi is yet again on the run and is said to be hiding in a place called Chamboli. Guddu and Johnny leave for Chamboli, and the former is compelled to take along his girlfriend Aaliya’s (Esha Gupta) children, Amaira (Akshara Padwal) and Aarav (Riyansh Dabhi). On the way, they spot Prithvi and also bump into Adi (Arshad Warsi), Adi’s brother Manav (Jaaved Jaaferi), Adi’s wife Rosy (Sanjeeda Shaikh), Lallan (Riteish Deshmukh) and Lallan’s wife Paaro (Anjali Anand). They, too, learn about the treasure and rush to claim all the riches for themselves. What happens next forms the rest of the film.