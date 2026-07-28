Dhamaal 4 Box Office Prediction: Film heads towards a lifetime collection of Rs. 165 crores

Dhamaal 4 has maintained a steady run at the Indian box office and has now accumulated Rs. 148.43 crores in 18 days. Going by its present trajectory, the comic entertainer is expected to finish with lifetime collections of approximately Rs. 165 crores.

The film began its journey on a healthy note, collecting Rs. 13.72 crores on its opening day. It witnessed significant growth over the opening weekend, earning Rs. 22.48 crores on Saturday and Rs. 28.15 crores on Sunday. As a result, Dhamaal 4 recorded an impressive opening weekend of Rs. 64.35 crores. The film remained steady during the weekdays and concluded its first week with collections of Rs. 94.45 crores. It comfortably crossed the Rs. 100-crore mark during its second weekend and collected Rs. 39.75 crores in its second week, taking its two-week total to Rs. 134.20 crores.

Dhamaal 4 continued to attract audiences during its third weekend as well. It collected Rs. 2.32 crores on its third Friday, followed by Rs. 4.45 crores on Saturday and Rs. 5.83 crores on Sunday. The third-weekend total, therefore, stood at Rs. 12.60 crores. The film collected another Rs. 1.63 crores on its third Monday, taking its cumulative collection to Rs. 148.43 crores. It is now expected to cross the Rs. 150-crore milestone over the next couple of days.

The collections are likely to experience another drop with fresh releases arriving in cinemas. Nevertheless, Dhamaal 4 should continue collecting at lower levels for a few more weeks, particularly in mass centres and locations where comedy and family entertainers traditionally enjoy longer runs.

Based on the present trend, the film is expected to earn another Rs. 15-18 crores during the remainder of its theatrical journey. This would take its lifetime collection to somewhere between Rs. 163 crores and Rs. 167 crores.

A collection of approximately Rs. 165 crores appears to be the most realistic outcome at this point in time.