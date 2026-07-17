Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh has expressed gratitude to audiences after her two recent films, Dhamaal 4 and Ikka, released on the same day last week, drawing attention to what she called a coincidental overlap between two projects shot at different points in her career.

Sanjeeda Shaikh celebrates Dhamaal 4 and Ikka simultaneous release; says, “What a surreal week”

Dhamaal 4 released in theatres, while Ikka premiered on Netflix. Shaikh, who played key roles in both films, shared her thoughts on the coincidental timing through a social media post addressed to her audience.

She wrote, “Is hafte ne aisa IKKA phenka ki DHAMAAL hi macha diya. What a surreal week. Fate has a funny way of working things out. Shot in completely different timelines, I hadn’t imagined Dhamaal 4 and Ikka would release on the same day and the feeling is still sinking in. Cannot express enough the gratitude, joy and love that has surrounded me, still trying to soak in all of it. Thank you for all the love and encouragement, it truly drives me to keep doing better.”

Shaikh began her career in television before building a body of work across mediums and languages. She was previously seen in Fighter and Heeramandi, and is currently receiving responses to her performances in Dhamaal 4 and Ikka, two films she noted were shot in completely different timelines before landing on the same release date.

Dhamaal 4 is currently running in theatres, while Ikka is available for streaming on Netflix. Shaikh has several projects lined up for release in the coming months.

Also Read: First song from The India Story featuring Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu ‘Tu Chal’ out now

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.