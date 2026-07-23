Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Film surpasses Welcome To The Jungle; emerges as the 4th highest grosser of 2026

Ajay Devgn-starrer Dhamaal 4 continues its dream run at the box office, adding another major milestone to its theatrical journey. With a cumulative collection of Rs. 132.10 crore, the comedy entertainer has now overtaken Welcome To The Jungle (Rs. 130.25 crore) to become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

The latest achievement caps off a strong run for the fourth instalment of the popular Dhamaal franchise. After recording the biggest opening weekend in the franchise's history and emerging as one of the year's strongest openers, Dhamaal 4 has sustained its momentum during the weekdays, enabling it to climb the annual box office rankings. By moving ahead of Welcome To The Jungle, the film has reaffirmed the enduring appeal of franchise-driven comedy at a time when audiences continue to favour established brands.

The gap between the two comedy entertainers remains slender, with Dhamaal 4 leading Welcome To The Jungle by Rs. 1.85 crore. However, the latest development reflects the stronger hold displayed by Dhamaal 4 after its opening weekend. While both films enjoyed healthy starts and catered to the family audience, Dhamaal 4 has managed to convert its initial momentum into sustained collections, helping it edge ahead in the lifetime standings.

Among the year's biggest performers, only three films now stand ahead of Dhamaal 4. At the top of the charts is the runaway blockbuster Dhurandhar The Revenge, which has amassed a staggering Rs. 1,108.09 crore, establishing itself as the undisputed box office champion of 2026. It is followed by Border 2, whose impressive Rs. 341.70 crore total has made it the year's second biggest success. Occupying the third position is Bhooth Bangla with Rs. 168.26 crore, leaving Dhamaal 4 with a deficit of just over Rs. 36 crore to enter the top three.

Further down the rankings, Cocktail 2 occupies sixth place with Rs. 91.98 crore, trailing Dhamaal 4 by more than Rs. 40 crore. The gap becomes even wider when compared to films such as Main Vaapas Aaunga (Rs. 64.53 crore), O Romeo (Rs. 59.90 crore), Alpha (Rs. 46.89 crore) and Mardaani 3 (Rs. 26.55 crore), highlighting the significant lead that Dhamaal 4 has established over the rest of the year's releases outside the top four.

The film's rise is particularly significant when viewed alongside its journey. It began by registering the biggest opening weekend in the history of the Dhamaal franchise, followed that up by becoming one of Ajay Devgn's biggest openers, and has now translated that strong start into a place among the year's top-grossing films. In doing so, Dhamaal 4 has outperformed several high-profile releases and demonstrated that the franchise's blend of slapstick humour, ensemble entertainment and family appeal continues to strike a chord with audiences.

With Rs. 132.10 crore already in the kitty and healthy momentum still on its side, Dhamaal 4 appears well-positioned to extend its lead over Welcome To The Jungle. The bigger challenge now will be chasing Bhooth Bangla for the third spot, as the film looks to continue its successful run and strengthen its standing among the biggest box office successes of 2026.

Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2026 at a glance:

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 1108.09 cr

Border 2 - Rs. 341.70 cr

Bhooth Bangla - Rs. 168.26 cr

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 132.10 cr

Welcome to the Jungle - Rs. 130.25 cr

Cocktail 2 - Rs. 91.98 cr

Main Vaapas Aaunga - Rs. 64.53 cr

O Romeo - Rs. 59.90 cr

Alpha - Rs. 46.89 cr

Mardaani 3 - Rs. 26.55 cr