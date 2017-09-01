Bollywood Hungama
Check out: Emraan Hashmi seeks blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of Baadshaho release

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood celebrities have begun the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi in full swing. Joining the celebration is none other than Emraan Hashmi who visited the biggest Ganpati, Lalbaughcha Raja.

Ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated movie, Baadshaho, Emraan Hashmi visited the Mumbai famous Lalbaugcha Raja along with distributor Sangeeta Ahir to seek blessings of the Almighty on Thursday. Emraan touched Bappa’s feet and took his blessings as shutterbugs clicked him.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s heist drama Baadshaho has released in theatres today. The film also stars Esha Gupta, Ileana D’cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra. The film is helmed by Milan Luthria.

