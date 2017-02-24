BO update: Rangoon opens to a shockingly poor response of 15%

After last week’s multiple releases, this week we see the much talked about Vishal Bhardwaj’s film RANGOON. Though the film starring Saif Ali Khan, Kangna Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor which is set in the World War II era has been in the news of late, will its somewhat dark theme settle well with the audience is the question of the hour.
Reports suggest that RANGOON that has received mixed reactions has opened on a rather dull note, with occupancy rates during morning shows being pegged at 10- 15%. While this low key opening to the film can be put down to the lacklustre music and the old world theme the film is set in, the business of RANGOON is expected to see a spike over evening and night shows.
On the whole, though RANGOON enjoys a solo release, it will have to depend heavily on positive word of mouth from the audience to post decent weekend figures. Simultaneously, JOLLY LLB 2 that released two weeks ago continues to run in theatres. Although at a diminished rate, it is expected to eat into the overall collections of RANGOON.