Devara will mark the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Telugu Cinema.

Jr NTR partners with Karan Johar and AA Films for the North India theatrical distribution of Devara: Part 1

Being one of the most-anticipated mass entertainer of the year right from the time of its announcement, the magnum opus Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan has audiences eagerly awaiting updates about the film. Amidst this, a massive announcement has arrived from the makers wherein it was revealed that director Koratala Siva and Jr. NTR have entered into a partnership with filmmaker Karan Johar and AA Films of Anil Thadani for the North India theatrical distribution of Devara: Part 1.

Sharing the big update on social media, Team ‘Devara’ wrote, “Happy to join forces with the dynamic distributors of our country, Karan Johar and AA Films for the North India theatrical distribution of #Devara! Looking forward to a thunderous release on 10th October 2024!”

Further, Karan Johar also shared his gratitude for the same stating, “A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE! Honoured & extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr NTR’s #Devara We are extremely thrilled & proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema! ” Exciting indeed!

Anil Thadani’s AA Films also shared the same on their socials:

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is expected to be an action entertainer set against the backdrop of ocean. The film will feature Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady Thangam with Saif Ali Khan too essaying a key character. The film is expected to be releasing in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

