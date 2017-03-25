Box Office: Worldwide collections and day wise break up of Phillauri

The Anushka Sharma–Diljit Dosanjh-Suraj Sharma starrer Phillauri released on Friday. Despite all the hype and promotions, the film took off to a slow start. The film, which has been directed by Anshai Lal, has been doing average business in multiplex dominated markets.
In this report, we take a look at the box office collections of Phillauri, while breaking them into day wise collections.
DAY-WISE BREAKUP FOR INDIA
Day 1 (Fri) – 4.02 Cr.
TOTAL (NETT) – 4.02 Cr.
TOTAL (DOMESTIC GROSS APPROX.) – 5.58 Cr.
WORLDWIDE COLLECTIONS
India – 5.58 Cr. – (As of 24-Mar-17)
TOTAL (WORLDWIDE GROSS) – 5.58 Cr.
NOTE – * denotes trends / figures still being compiled
India figures are NETT. Overseas figures are GROSS.
Disclaimer: The Box Office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Bollywood Hungama does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).