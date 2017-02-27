Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 beats Raees and Kaabil in the third weekend

The Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 that released earlier this month has been doing well at the box office. The film directed by Subhash Kapoor which is a sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB, after opening on a high note continued to draw audience to theatres in the ensuing weeks as well.
In this box office report we take a look at the third weekend collections of Jolly LLB 2 while comparing the same to the previously released film Raees and Kaabil that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan respectively. Collecting Rs. 6.26 cr on its third weekend, Jolly LLB 2 despite competition from newer releases has managed to rake in higher collections as compared to the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that had collected Rs. 1.65 cr and the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil that had collected Rs. 2.65 cr in the same time period.
Interestingly, while the other two film Raees and Kaabil that released in January had witnessed a considerable drop in collections by their third weekend, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 on the other hand has managed to remain more or less stable in terms of box office collections.
Now, since Jolly LLB 2 continues to run in theatres, while Raees and Kaabil are on their last leg in cinemas all that remains to be seen is whether the overall collections of Jolly LLB 2 manages to surpass the collections of the previous two releases.
Third Weekend Box office at a glance:
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 6.26 cr
Kaabil – Rs. 2.65 cr
Raees – Rs. 1.65 cr