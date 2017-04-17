WTF! Sonu Sood gets slammed for Sonu Nigam’s tweet!

After the unsavoury comment by the CEO of ‘Snapchat’, many started uninstalling the said app from their mobile phones. On the other hand, there were others who got confused between ‘Snapchat’ and ‘Snapdeal’, and landed up uninstalling the latter’s app from their mobile phones! Just as one thought that such confusion prevails only with brand names, came yet confusion over names of two celebrities’ viz., Sonu Nigam and Sonu Sood.

Only today morning, we had reported about Sonu Nigam’s strongly worded tweet against the ‘azaan’ (call for prayer) through loudspeakers. Since it was a sensitive issue, it hurt many, who called him as ‘insensitive’. While everyone was angry on Sonu Nigam, there were others who got confused between Sonu Nigam and Sonu Sood and landed the latter at the receiving end of many.

Understanding the situation extremely well, Sonu Sood reacted peacefully and posted the following on the social media. He stated, “I am still wondering WHO said WHAT n to WHOM n WHO’S asking me to find out WHAT happened WHERE”.

