Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.08.2018 | 10:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

Who will be launching Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in Bollywood?

BySubhash K. Jha

It’s not official as yet. But if sources are to be believed, the news that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s Suhana Khan will make her large-screen debut would soon be out. While the obvious choice for launching Suhana is family-friend Karan Johar, it seems Shah Rukh has other ideas.

Who will be launching Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in Bollywood

A friend of the superstar reveals, “His son Aryan is not yet inclined towards acting. But, daughter Suhana is definitely interested in an acting career. But, Shah Rukh wanted her to go through the grind. She has been doing theatre regularly. Now, both Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri feel Suhana is ready for a film career. “

The question is who will launch her?

Says the friend, “Karan Johar is too obvious a name to do the needful. I think Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are looking at some other names. As far as I know, almost every major filmmaker in Mumbai from Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Sujoy Ghosh has shown an interest in launching Suhana. She is a natural-born actress. Shabana Azmi saw her in a play and immediately recognized an accomplished actress in the debutante.”

While it is not yet clear who will launch Suhana Khan, it is more than certain that she won’t be seen for the first time in a conventional love story.

Also Read: WOW! Rani Mukerji joins Karan Arjun stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan makes it very clear that…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali clarifies on Priyanka…

Dus Ka Dum: Salman Khan to shoot with…

WHOA! Dostana sequel finalized and here are…

Salman Khan DENIES knowing about Priyanka…

Jhataleka Malhotra to debut opposite Poonam…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification