Who will be launching Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in Bollywood?

It’s not official as yet. But if sources are to be believed, the news that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s Suhana Khan will make her large-screen debut would soon be out. While the obvious choice for launching Suhana is family-friend Karan Johar, it seems Shah Rukh has other ideas.

A friend of the superstar reveals, “His son Aryan is not yet inclined towards acting. But, daughter Suhana is definitely interested in an acting career. But, Shah Rukh wanted her to go through the grind. She has been doing theatre regularly. Now, both Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri feel Suhana is ready for a film career. “

The question is who will launch her?

Says the friend, “Karan Johar is too obvious a name to do the needful. I think Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are looking at some other names. As far as I know, almost every major filmmaker in Mumbai from Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Sujoy Ghosh has shown an interest in launching Suhana. She is a natural-born actress. Shabana Azmi saw her in a play and immediately recognized an accomplished actress in the debutante.”

While it is not yet clear who will launch Suhana Khan, it is more than certain that she won’t be seen for the first time in a conventional love story.