Varun Dhawan fined Rs. 600 by Mumbai Police after his selfie-with-fan stint

In a sudden development yesterday, a superstar of Bollywood was reprimanded on Twitter by the handle of Mumbai Police. A tabloid, Mid-Day, yesterday, published a picture that showed Varun Dhawan coming out of his car through the window in order to click a selfie with a fan. On seeing this picture, Mumbai Police’s twitter handle tagged the actor and slammed him for this stint and added that it risked his and the fan’s life as well. They reminded him that he’s a responsible youth icon and hence such actions aren’t expected from him. Finally, the tweet said that a fine will be slapped on the actor and also threatened that if the actor was seen indulging in such actions in future, they would take harsher action against him. Varun Dhawan quickly apologized for his folly.

It seems that the e-challan indeed was sent to Varun Dhawan. Deputy Commissioner of police and police spokesperson Deepak Devraj confirmed that he was fined Rs. 600 under section 123/177 (Riding on running board outside vehicle), section 125/177 (Obstruction to driver) and 138 (3) CMVR/177 MVA (Rough/rash/negligent driving).

The man who captured the photograph, Mid-Day photographer Satej Shinde, had an interesting story to tell. He said that minutes before Varun Dhawan took the ‘controversial’ selfie, he had warned a biker about violating traffic rules by insisting that he should wear a helmet. Satej Shinde witnessed this episode and hence, he attempted to click Varun’s picture. But by then, the auto rickshaw stood next to Varun Dhawan’s car and the actor obliged by clicking a selfie with her.

On the film front, Varun Dhawan just had a release, Judwaa 2, which was declared a blockbuster owing to its box office collections. He recently finished work on Shootjit Sircar’s October that releases on April 13, 2018.