Suchitra Krishnamoorthy files complaint with the police against social media abusers

Just a day ago we had reported about how Suchitra Krishnamoorthy spoke about a 5 am Azaan [Islamic call for prayer] waking up an entire neighbourhood. The former actress and mother of a teenage daughter slammed the use of loudspeakers at the wee hours of dawn, thereby causing disturbance to the residential areas around on social media. But the next day, she was woken up to trolls and sexually explicit abuses on her social media account, followed by which the actress decided to take legal action.

Not the one to let go off such an incident easily, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy immediately took the help of police officials and filed a complaint against these social media abusers at the Oshiwara police station. Reportedly, police has revealed that they have registered the complaint against four offenders under IPC [Indian Penal Code] section 509 – Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and 67 (a) – Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc. in electronic form.

In fact, after the FIR, Suchitra even added a picture of her outside the police station on social media.

From slut-shaming to rape threats, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy received a series of posts on social media responding to her comment on Azaan since the actress used words like ‘lowlife’ and ‘dumb’. But that was not it. She continued to respond to posts that constantly degraded her with derogatory remarks and sexually explicit content. Sharing all of this on social media, Suchitra finally decided to further deal with the matter legally.

came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017