Rani Mukerji’s father Ram Mukerji passes away

Rani Mukerji‘s father Ram Mukerji passed away today at 4 am in Mumbai at his residence in Mumbai.

Ram Mukerji has also been an important name in Indian Cinema just like his daughter. He was one of the founders of Mumbai’s Filmalaya Studio. He made significant films and directed and produced his daughter Rani’s film debut, Biyer Phool in 1996 and produced her Hindi film debut Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997.

The funeral is expected to take place today at 2 pm at Pawan Hans crematorium.

We at Bollywood Hungama express our heartfelt condolences to Ram Mukerji’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.