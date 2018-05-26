Rajkummar Rao to replace Shahid Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali’s next?

Two months back we had reported that the much awaited Jab We Met reunion may not be happening. Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali, who were keen on collaborating, will not be working together anytime soon. While the fans of the duo are disappointed, let us tell you that Imtiaz Ali is looking forward to take the film ahead. However, the leading man would be someone else. If recent reports are to be believed, it is none other than Rajkummar Rao.

Earlier we had mentioned that both Imtiaz Ali and Shahid Kapoor had decided to put the film on the back burner. Despite the fact that they were looking forward to work with each other after almost a decade, plans of the film going on floor never materialized. Further, it was being said that the duo decided to put the film on hold.

But now, according to speculative reports, Shahid Kapoor has decided to completely pull out of the film as he is not interested in going ahead with it. However, it has been asserted that the relation between the actor and the director remains unaffected, despite Shahid’s decision.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao has stepped in for Shahid’s role. There are some reports suggesting that this Imtiaz Ali film was ideally a two-hero project which already featured Rajkummar as the parallel lead. These reports claim that Rajkummar decided to fill in the shoes of Shahid Kapoor after the latter decided to quit the project. And, now the makers are currently on a hunt to find yet another actor to essay Rao’s original role.

It is also being said that the scripting may require changes to suit Rajkummar’s personality. Speaking on Rao, his forthcoming films include Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Sonam Kapoor and Fanne Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

As for Shahid Kapoor, his next includes Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. He is also said to have signed the remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

