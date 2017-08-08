OMG! Hrithik Roshan signs Rs 100 crore deal with health startup Cure.Fit

Hrithik Roshan’s recently released flick Kaabil might have underperformed but his reputation and star power is intact. A prominent evidence of it is the fact that the superstar has been recently been paid Rs 100 crore to be the brand ambassador of the health and wellness startup Cure.Fit. This is considered as one of the largest endorsement deal signed by an Indian startup.

Hrithik Roshan will have a five-year association with the company and the amount paid to him also includes his equity stake in the company in lieu of cash investment, promotions and royalty from his personal brand HRX’s specialized workout plan. This workout plan will be introduced across Cult Fitness centres operated by Cure.Fit. This workout offering of HRX is soon going to be launched on Cure.Fit and is expected to rake in Rs 250 crore annual business in the coming years.

Hrithik Roshan revealed that the idea behind this workout is to help people move better, faster and feel athletic. He also claimed that participants have praised the workout and its advantages. This has given him and Cure.Fit team the confidence to reach out to newer markets and expand the HRX vision.

Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of Cure.Fit, said that Hrithik Roshan’s association with the start-up will be multi-fold. He assured that they will soon launch the do-it-yourself format for HRX workout. Mukesh Bansal signed off by saying that Hrithik Roshan will promote Cure.Fit’s philosophy of a healthy lifestyle.

Hrithik Roshan’s deal with Cure.Fit is the latest among startups that has signed prominent Bollywood celebrities for brand recall and positioning. In 2015, Shah Rukh Khan was signed on by online grocery platform BigBasket while in the same year, Aamir Khan was signed on by Snapdeal for a year-long contract.

Hrithik Roshan’s association with Mukesh Bansal is quite old. Mukesh Bansal used to co-own fashion e-commerce portal Myntra. In 2013, Hrithik Roshan started selling fashion products under HRX brand exclusively on Mynta, which had also acquired a 51% stake in the brand.

On the film front, Hrithik Roshan is prepping for Krrish 4, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.