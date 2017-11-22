Juhi Chawla reveals that there may be a ban on bottled water in restaurants by March 2018

For years, Juhi Chawla has been striving hard, campaigning for causes related to the environment. From supporting the beach cleaning initiative to ban on plastic, the former beauty queen has been urging people to support the welfare of environment. Continuing on the same path, Juhi recently spoke out on ban on plastic bottled water.

Juhi Chawla reportedly expressed her happiness after she apparently received news that the Maharashtra State Government is planning to ban plastic bottled water in Mantralaya, government offices and even hotels and restaurants by March 2018. Talking about how the plastic that is thrown away in oceans often leads to landfills, thereby harming the environment immensely, Juhi also revealed about how she has strived to make her home 95 percent plastic free.

From lunch boxes and water bottles of her children Arjun and Janhavi to plastic bags and containers in her kitchen, the actress has done away with all the plastic around her. Furthermore, the actress also mentioned about how she supervises everything that comes into the house to ensure that they aren’t using any plastic.

Avoiding Himalayan or any other brand of water, Juhi Chawla also ensures that the restaurant water is either filtered or stored in glass bottles but refuses to accept plastic bottled water. Furthermore, she has replaced her plastic toothbrush with a bamboo one which is 100 percent biodegradable. Not just that, the mother of two also spoke about avoiding thermocol plates and cups and believes that paper plates without plastic coating, donas [leaf cups], palm or banana leaf are much safer options for times when we require use-n-throw serving items.

However, the actress has not only managed to bring a change in her lifestyle with these alternatives for plastic but she is also working hard to avoid water packets and bottles during international tournaments. Speaking on the same, Juhi explained about how she has been constantly reminding her global teams namely Cape Town Knight Riders in the T20 Global League in South Africa and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean League to have environment friendly in-stadium branding. In fact, talking about how her KKR partner Shah Rukh Khan has been co-operative in their Indian sports endeavors, Juhi mentioned about replacing the plastic sticks of Kolkata Knight Riders’ flag with thin paper and how it will be further refined next year.

With so much of efforts being taken by the star to avoid the usage of these harmful chemicals, Juhi Chawla is now urging her fans to follow a similar path and find solutions to make the world plastic-free.