Breaking! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now MARRIED (Read INSIDE details)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding has been the cynosure of the entire industry and the mystery around the ceremony has made it even more interesting. The excitement is palpable amongst their fans as their favourite screen idols are at an exotic Costa Diva property in Lake Como, Italy to tie the knot amidst their close family and friends. There was Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony yesterday along with a traditional engagement ritual. Though not a single picture from the ceremony is out, we have details of how it all went down! The breaking news is that Ranveer and Deepika are now officially MAN and WIFE as they got married in Kannadiga rituals at 7 AM GMT. The theme of the wedding was pristine white. There were exotic flowers flown in to make the ambience prettier and we imagine that everything was just out of a fairy-tale to make the occasion special. Congratulations! Deepika and Ranveer, here’s raising a toast to your everlasting love and the subsequent Happily Ever After.

Insiders also claim that Ranveer recorded a beautiful message for his new wife with a montage of all their moments spent together. Also, he made sure his woman ate well while the Mehendi ceremony was ongoing and kept demanding kisses from her for every time he fed her. Now, that’s beyond romantic but trust Ranveer to do something like this for his lady love.

Tomorrow, the couple will get married again in Anand Karaj ceremony. It is said that Ranveer’s baraat will come in a Sea Plane. The couple has maintained a strict NO CAMERAS policy in the venue therefore there are no pictures of the bride and groom till now. Tune in for all the deets on the wedding.

