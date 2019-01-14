Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor’s engagement reports are false

There are reports of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s impending engagement in 2019. But a close friend of the Kapoors completely debunks the reports, asserting that the couple’s focus is elsewhere at the moment.

Says the source, “Of course, Ranbir and Alia are serious about one another. But right now their focus is on seeing Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor fully recover from his illness. Only then will the couple take their relationship to the next level. So there is absolutely no truth to reports of a June engagement.”

The family friend adds that the couple is indeed very serious about one another. “We’ve never seen Ranbir more involved and committed. Alia is now very much part of Ranbir’s family. She gets along well with everyone in Ranbir’s family and is keeping tabs on Rishiji’s health as he recovers in the US.”

