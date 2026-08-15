Yash has addressed the criticism surrounding the intimate scenes in his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The actor, who plays a double role in the Geetu Mohandas directorial, defended the creative choices made in the film and said its treatment of mature themes is connected to the conversations between different generations.

Yash says Toxic is “for Gen Zs,” addresses criticism over intimate scenes: “I haven’t even kissed”

During an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash was asked about films featuring sex and graphic violence and why younger audiences, particularly Gen Z, are often criticised for engaging with such content. Responding to the question, the actor said every generation tends to view the one that follows it with a certain amount of criticism.

Addressing the discussion around the intimate scenes in Toxic, Yash distinguished vulgarity and how mature content is presented on screen. “Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahin kiya hain, agar aapne dekha hoga toh (I haven’t even kissed, as you may have noticed). There is a certain line, and we understand that. You have to shoot things aesthetically, and what may seem visually appealing later is the impact of cinema. That is a creator’s voice,” he said.

Yash explained that the scenes should be viewed in the context of the film rather than in isolation. According to the actor, Toxic has been made with a specific creative intention, with emotions forming an important part of its narrative. He also said that audiences would be able to understand the purpose behind the film's choices once they watch it.

Yash says Toxic addresses generational conversations

While discussing the film's themes, Yash said Toxic is particularly connected to the questions and conflicts that younger audiences have with older generations. He explained that the film explores why certain social expectations exist and whether people should continue following established rules simply because they have always been followed.

“Toxic is for Gen Zs. It's for the conversations you guys are having, what problems you guys have with the seniors. Us generation ke baare mein aap log jo questions poochhte ho usme kya galti hain, kyun aisa fixed rules hai, kyun aisa hi karna chahiye. Whatever your thoughts are, it's the primary conversation of the film,” Yash said.

The actor's comments come ahead of the film's theatrical release, with Toxic expected to explore themes involving relationships, family and generational differences through its gangster drama setting.

Toxic marks Yash’s return after four years

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in a double role. The film also features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

The film marks Yash's return to the big screen after four years. It was initially scheduled to release in March 2026, but its theatrical debut was postponed amid tensions in the Middle East. The release was subsequently pushed from March to June before being delayed again. Toxic is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 26.

Also Read: Rukmini Vasanth calls her Toxic character Mellisa “very unlike anything” she has played before

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