The makers of Ranabaali marked India's 80th Independence Day by unveiling a new poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda in an intense and rugged avatar. The upcoming historical drama, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is inspired by lesser-known events from India's past and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda turns fierce warrior in new Ranabaali Independence Day poster

In the poster, Deverakonda is seen with a bloodied face, a prominent moustache and a rugged appearance, with the Indian tricolour draped around him. The artwork hints at the actor's character being involved in a story centred on resistance and the fight for freedom.

Sharing the poster on social media, the film's makers wrote, “Not every hero finds a place in history. Some become part of the folklore, and their greatness is passed down through generations. Never forgetting our heroes who fought for our freedom, and every hero who continues to make India proud 🇮🇳 Happy Independence Day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANABAALI FILM (@ranabaalifilm)

The Independence Day poster offers another glimpse into the period setting and tone of the film, which is being presented as a historical story based on lesser-known events. The makers have so far kept details about the plot and Deverakonda's character under wraps.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunite

Ranabaali brings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together once again. The two actors, who have previously worked together in films including Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, will be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming historical drama.

The film is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan, who previously helmed The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir and the Telugu films Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy. Ranabaali is produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers, in association with T-Series.

The cast also includes international actor Arnold Vosloo, known for films such as The Mummy and The Mummy Returns.

The film has been generating interest through its first-look material, character reveals and music. The latest poster continues the film's focus on India's lesser-known historical narratives while giving audiences a closer look at Deverakonda's character.

With its historical setting, large-scale production and reunion of Deverakonda and Mandanna, Ranabaali is among the major releases lined up for September. The film is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda underwent months of combat and horse-riding training for Ranabaali: Source

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