Dulquer Salmaan began promotions for his much-awaited film I’m Game with a bang in Melbourne on Indian Independence Day, launching the film’s song 'Loser' at the iconic Federation Square. Sung by Dulquer himself, the track was premiered exclusively in Melbourne for the first time, in front of a large live audience as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) celebrations.

Dulquer Salmaan launches I’m Game song ‘Loser’ at IFFM 2026

The launch marked the first public unveiling of 'Loser,' making the Melbourne audience the first to experience the song. The track is not yet available on YouTube or other digital platforms, adding to the exclusivity of the premiere. Dulquer also performed the song live at Federation Square, creating an energetic moment as fans and audiences gathered at the venue.

Speaking about the film and the special launch, Dulquer said, “I’ve been a good boy for a while in most of my films, but with I’m Game, I’m a real brat. This film is very close to my heart, and ‘Loser’ is a little glimpse into that world. To premiere the song for the first time here in Melbourne, in front of such a wonderful live audience, makes the moment even more special.”

The song launch marks the beginning of I’m Game’s promotional campaign, with Dulquer taking the film’s music directly to audiences in Melbourne ahead of its theatrical release. The Independence Day setting also added a celebratory dimension to the launch, bringing together Indian cinema, music and a large gathering of fans overseas.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I’m Game stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, alongside Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir and Mysskin in pivotal roles. Produced under Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films, the film promises an action-packed, larger-than-life theatrical experience.

I’m Game is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on September 3, 2026 in five languages.

With 'Loser' making its first-ever public appearance in Melbourne before its digital release, Dulquer has set the promotional campaign for I’m Game in motion with a high-energy launch that gave the audience an exclusive first taste of the film’s music.

Also Read: Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2026 Announces Winners: Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal take top honours

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