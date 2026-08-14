At the music launch of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in Mumbai, Rukmini Vasanth opened up about her experience of being part of the film and stepping into Mellisa's world, describing the project as unlike anything she has taken on before.

Rukmini Vasanth calls her Toxic character Mellisa “very unlike anything” she has played before

Speaking about what made Toxic special for her, Rukmini said, “Toxic is an incredibly special film for, I think, everyone who's been a part of it, certainly for me. There's so many things I could go into. There is the expansiveness of the world that we inhabit. The scale of it, I think, was something that really blew me away the first time I heard about it.”

However, she revealed that it was not just the scale and grandeur of the film that drew her in, but also the complexity of its characters. “But there's also, I think, even alongside the scale of it and alongside the grandeur of this world is the glorious grayness of each of these characters. Each of them is so raw and so human,” she shared.

Rukmini spoke about her curiosity to discover where Mellisa fits into the larger world of Toxic and how her character connects with the other characters in the story. “I was so excited about the journey of discovering how Melissa fit into this world and what the rest of them related to each other like. And there's so much of how it all was enmeshed together that I think I was just curious about,” she said.

The actor also admitted that getting the opportunity to share screen space with Yash was an exciting part of the experience. “There's also the matter of being a Yash Sir fan girl and then getting to share screen space. That was also incredible for me,” Rukmini said.

Asked what makes Toxic particularly special, especially as audiences have not seen her in a world or character like this before, Rukmini said, “It's very unlike anything that I've been able to take on before. I think there's a uniqueness and a certain je ne sais quoi about her.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi, is set to release in cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026.

Also Read: Toxic album launch: Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and others attend Mumbai event

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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