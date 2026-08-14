As the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups draws closer, Yash has opened up about his co-star Tara Sutaria and the striking screen presence she brings to the film. The actor, who leads the highly anticipated project, praised Tara’s appearance and said she fits naturally into the film’s distinctive, fairy-tale-inspired world.

Yash calls Tara Sutaria a ‘stunning beauty’; says she looks like a ‘Disney Queen’ in Toxic

Speaking about Tara’s presence in Toxic, Yash compared her character to a figure from another era and highlighted how authentic she looks within the film’s visual universe. He said, “Tara is like stunning beauty and somebody told me last time that - you know in your whole movie the character what she's playing that looks authentic like a Disney Queen or a character from that era”

Tara, who is part of the film’s ensemble, has also spoken about her experience of working on Toxic, describing it as an unusual and memorable opportunity. The actress praised the film’s makers, her co-stars and the world created for the project, while also highlighting the music as one of its distinctive elements.

She shared, “I think it's just been such a special, unique experience. I think that we've all been presented in such a different way. And one seldom gets to experience something like this. All of us, this amalgamation of incredible actors. Our wonderful maker and our leader and our captain in every way. And, of course, wonderful Yash. Just to come together in this way is very, very rare, I think, in our industry. And to have this experience, even though it does feel like a fairy tale, it kind of feels like this mad vision and this mad dream come true. And I think that all of us are so excited to have had this opportunity.”

“And the music, I think, is something really, really unique. I think we've got elements of rock, we've got elements of the soul. We've got elements of, you know, so many different genres of music. And music is very, very special to me. So I think just to be a part of this whole thing is just very unique. And I think we really celebrate it,” she added.

While Yash’s comments put the spotlight on Tara’s character and visual appeal, the actress’s words offer a glimpse into the larger creative world of Toxic. From its ensemble cast to its genre-blending music, the film is being positioned as a distinct cinematic experience.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues to generate anticipation as audiences await the unveiling of its characters and the world created by the team.

Also Read: BREAKING: Toxic is 3 hours 14 minutes long; passed by CBFC with an ‘A’ certificate

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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