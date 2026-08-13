The Yash-starrer Toxic is all set to release on August 26. After a grand trailer launch in Bengaluru on August 8 and a music launch today, August 13, the film has now received its censor certificate.

BREAKING: Toxic is 3 hours 14 minutes long; passed by CBFC with an ‘A’ certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the Kannada version of the film with an ‘A’ certificate. The Bengaluru regional office of the CBFC handed over the certificate to the makers of Toxic today. The runtime of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 194 minutes and 12 seconds. In other words, Toxic is 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds long.

Interestingly, Bollywood Hungama was among the first ones to report way back in March 2026 that Toxic’s run time will be more than three hours. This was a time when it was going to release on March 19 and thus clash with Dhurandhar The Revenge. That film, too, was more than three hours long. Hence, it had added to the woes of the exhibitors, especially the single-screen cinema owners, who dreaded how they would divide the shows between the two lengthy films.

However, soon after, the makers of Toxic decided to postpone the film due to the conflict in the Middle East. It was initially rescheduled to release on June 4, before being pushed further to August 26.

Toxic stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Balaji Manohar and Sudev Nair. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana.

At the trailer launch in Bengaluru, Yash hit back at numerous rumours that surfaced about the film over the years. He said, “Nowadays, I see this a lot. Every time a big film starts, there'll be news of it being shelved on the 10th day or 20th day! I don't know where they write these stories. It's not easy for producers or actors or directors. First of all, making a film is like going to war against the whole world! After all, you don't know what the mood of the actor would be that day or whether they would have sufficient dates. There'll be so many issues.”

Also Read: Risheeka Singh criticises Yash starrer Toxic trailer over intimate scenes: “If women are not respected, we will make you vacate Karnataka”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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