The actor-filmmaker takes home Best Director and Leadership in Cinema honours at the Melbourne festival.

Rishab Shetty had a memorable evening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 as he took home two major honours for his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor-filmmaker won the Best Director award for Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and was also presented with the Leadership in Cinema Award.

Rishab Shetty wins double at IFFM 2026 for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1: “The Deva helped us reach this point”

The double recognition marks another significant milestone in Shetty’s career, particularly as Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 continues to draw attention for its rooted storytelling and exploration of Indian culture and traditions. Through his work, Shetty has emerged as both a performer and filmmaker with a distinctive creative voice, bringing stories inspired by local communities and cultural identities to audiences across geographies.

While accepting the honours at IFFM 2026, Shetty reflected on the challenges involved in bringing Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 to life. Describing the filmmaking journey as unpredictable and demanding, he credited divine intervention for helping the team complete the project. “Kantara was a nightmare for us to execute. It was such a risk. We didn’t really think too much about it; we just went with the flow. But the Deva helped us reach this point and complete this film. I think I am very short of words,” Shetty said while accepting the honour.

The Best Performance (Male) category at the festival featured several prominent names from across Indian cinema, including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Ahaan Panday, Bhuman Bhargav Das and Sanjay Mishra. Shetty’s recognition as Best Director adds to the growing acclaim surrounding his latest work.

The Leadership in Cinema Award also acknowledges Shetty’s contribution as an actor-filmmaker and his approach towards stories that remain closely connected to Indian traditions and communities. His work has consistently attempted to bring regional narratives to a wider audience without losing their cultural identity.

With Kantara establishing a strong connection with audiences, the latest IFFM honours further underline Shetty’s growing presence on the international stage. His double win in Melbourne reflects the increasing global appreciation for Indian stories that are deeply rooted in culture while carrying universal emotional appeal.

For Shetty, the IFFM 2026 recognition marks another important chapter in his journey of taking distinctly Indian storytelling to audiences around the world.

Also Read: Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2026 Announces Winners: Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal take top honours

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