The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have unveiled the film's official soundtrack at a launch event in Mumbai, bringing together lead actors Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi, along with the musicians and creative team behind the album.

Toxic album launch: Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and others attend Mumbai event

The soundtrack, released by Zee Music Company in collaboration with KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, features music in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The album includes previously released tracks such as 'Tabaahi' and 'Madhosh,' along with new songs including 'Waqt,' 'PeekaBoo' and 'Chingariyaan.'

The launch also featured live performances. Siddharth Basrur performed Madhosh, while Jonita Gandhi gave audiences a preview of 'Chingariyaan' in Hindi and an English track from Toxic. Vishal Mishra performed Waqt for the first time live before ending his set with 'Tabaahi.' DJ Ganesh also performed at the event.

Speaking about the album, Sujal Parekh, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Company, said, “Bringing together three distinct musical forces for a single cinematic vision proves the unparalleled strength of creative collaboration. Toxic marks the beginning of a new chapter for Zee Music Company as India’s ultimate music powerhouse, where we lead with passion to craft sounds that break records, top charts, and live in the hearts of audiences everywhere.”

Venkat K. Narayana, Founder of KVN Productions, spoke about the importance of music to the film's overall vision. “From day one, our vision for Toxic was to create an experience that resonates far beyond the screen. Music is at the heart of that vision, and this soundtrack reflects the scale, emotion and ambition with which the film has been made. We're excited for audiences across languages to experience it,” he said.

Vishal Mishra on creating Toxic's soundtrack

Vishal Mishra, who has composed several tracks for the album, including 'Tabaahi,' 'Waqt,' 'Chingariyaan' and 'PeekaBoo,' also reflected on his experience working on the project.

“I found an elder brother in Yash bhai and an amazingly giving director in Geetu ma'am. From the raw energy of 'Tabaahi 'to the deep, soulful emotion of Waqt, this album captures every spectrum of feeling,” Mishra said.

He added, “Toxic gave us the freedom to explore every emotion and genre without limits. Every track has its own identity, yet together they tell one musical story. With over 150 people contributing to the album, it's been one of the most rewarding creative journeys of my career.”

Composer Ravi Basrur, who has worked on the film's original score, said the music was developed to complement the world created by director Geetu Mohandas.

“The music of Toxic is built to be experienced, not just heard. Every composition, including the score, was created to expand the film's world. The trust from Yash, Geetu Mohandas and the entire team allowed us to push creative boundaries,” Basrur said.

The album brings together different musical styles, with 'Waqt' incorporating elements of EDM, psychedelic, dubstep and techno, while 'PeekaBoo' takes a high-energy approach. 'Chingariyaan' adds a pop-oriented sound to the multilingual soundtrack. The album also features tracks such as 'His Aura Hits You,' 'Father & Son' and 'Blood on Blood.'

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on August 26, 2026. The official soundtrack is currently available across major music streaming platforms through Zee Music Company.

Also Read: Yash calls Tara Sutaria a ‘stunning beauty’; says she looks like a ‘Disney Queen’ in Toxic

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.