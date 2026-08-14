The first song from the upcoming military action thriller Operation Tral has been released. Titled ‘Jai Ho,’ the patriotic track arrives just ahead of Independence Day and sets the tone for the film's story of courage, duty and national pride.

Operation Tral’s first song ‘Jai Ho’ out ahead of 80th Independence Day, composed by Ratheesh Vega

The song has been sung by Sudhir Yaduvanshi, who has previously lent his voice to tracks including the Dhurandhar title track and 'Aari Aari.' Known for his powerful vocal style, Yaduvanshi brings an energetic delivery to ‘Jai Ho,’ which aims to complement the patriotic theme of the upcoming film.

Interestingly, the song has been composed by Ratheesh Vega, who is also making his directorial debut with Operation Tral. The music is expected to play an important role in establishing the emotional and patriotic tone of the film, which is set against the backdrop of a high-stakes investigation in Kashmir.

What is Operation Tral about?

Operation Tral is a Pan-Indian military action and investigative thriller centred on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation following a deadly convoy attack in Kashmir. The film draws its title from Tral, a region in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir that has been associated with counter-terrorism and intelligence operations conducted by Indian security forces.

The film stars Malayalam actor Jayasurya in the lead role as NIA officer Harshavardhan. The story will follow the investigation into the attack while exploring the larger military and intelligence operations connected to it.

Ratheesh Vega, who is known primarily as a composer, makes his directorial debut with the project. The film is produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments.

Also Read: Murali Sharma joins Jayasurya starrer Operation Tral; makers announce actor’s association on his birthday

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