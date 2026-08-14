The actor replaces his long-standing profile image with a new look from his upcoming period action drama.

Prabhas has updated his Instagram display picture after seven years, replacing the Baahubali image that had remained on his profile for a considerable period. The actor has now chosen a new look from his upcoming film Fauzi, drawing attention from fans and social media users.

Prabhas changes Instagram display picture after 7 years, switches Baahubali look for Fauzi

The change marks a notable update to the actor’s social media profile, particularly because his previous display picture had been associated with the Baahubali franchise for years. While changing a profile picture is a routine social media activity, the timing of Prabhas’ update has added interest as anticipation around Fauzi continues to build.

The new display picture features Prabhas in his look from Fauzi, offering audiences another glimpse at his appearance in the upcoming project. The actor’s decision to replace the Baahubali image has also prompted discussions among fans, many of whom have followed his journey since the success of the SS Rajamouli-directed franchise.

For Prabhas, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion marked a major turning point, taking his popularity beyond Telugu cinema and establishing him as a prominent pan-India star. Since then, the actor has featured in several large-scale projects, including Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Adipurush and Kalki 2898 AD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)



Fauzi is among his upcoming projects and has been generating curiosity around its period setting and the actor’s character. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and features Prabhas in a role that is expected to be different from some of his recent larger-than-life outings.

The Instagram update has therefore become a talking point around the film, with fan pages and entertainment communities sharing the new profile image and discussing what it could signal for the project. While the change does not officially indicate any specific update regarding the film’s release or promotional campaign, it has nevertheless renewed attention around Fauzi.

As Prabhas moves on from the display picture that had represented his Baahubali era for seven years, the new image offers a small but noticeable indication of the next phase of his career. With Fauzi among the projects being closely followed by his fans, the actor’s latest social media update has added to the conversation surrounding the film.

Also Read: Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan starrer The Raja Saab tops OTT charts with 17.5 million views

More Pages: Fauzi Box Office Collection

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