The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 has unveiled its winners, recognising a wide range of films, filmmakers, actors and storytellers from India and across the subcontinent. The awards celebrated diverse cinematic voices, notable performances and stories reflecting the changing landscape of Indian cinema.

Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2026 Announces Winners: Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal take top honours

Among the leading names honoured this year were Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra won Best Film, while The Great Shamshuddin Family received a Special Mention in the category. Rima Das’ Not a Hero was named Best Indie Film, with Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia) receiving a Special Mention in the Indie Film category.

Rishab Shetty emerged as one of the evening’s major winners. He received the Best Director award for Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and was also honoured with the Leadership in Cinema award for his contribution to contemporary Indian filmmaking and storytelling rooted in cultural identity.

Dulquer Salmaan won Best Actor for Kaantha, while Kirti Kulhari received Best Actress for Full Plate. Shahrbanoo Sadat’s No Good Men was named Best Film from the Subcontinent, and Madhushree Dutta’s Flying Tigers won Best Documentary Film.

The People’s Choice Award went to Saiyaara, while Sitaare Zameen Par received the Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe. Simran Mangeshkar received a Special Mention for her work on the film.

The festival also recognised diverse storytelling through the Rainbow Storyteller Award, presented to Lala and Poppy. In the Short Film Competitions, The Weight of Soil won in Australia, while Jo’s Turn emerged as the Indian winner.

The streaming categories saw Vijay Varma win Best Actor (Series) for Matka King, while Rasika Dugal was named Best Actress (Series) for Delhi Crime 3. Freedom At Midnight, Season 2 won Best Series.

Beyond the competitive categories, Pankaj Tripathi received the Artist of Distinction honour. IFFM also marked Rani Mukerji’s 30 years in cinema with a special recognition. Veteran actor Rekha was presented with the Excellence in Cinema award for her decades-long contribution to Indian cinema.

The 2026 edition once again highlighted the range of Indian storytelling, bringing together mainstream films, independent cinema, documentaries, short films and streaming projects. Through its focus on cinema, diversity, equality and cultural exchange, IFFM continues to offer an international platform for filmmakers and artists from India and the subcontinent.

IFFM 2026 Winners

- Best Film: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

- Best Film – Special Mention: The Great Shamshuddin Family

- Best Indie Film: Not a Hero – Rima Das

- Special Mention – Indie Film: Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia)

- Best Director: Rishab Shetty – Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

- Best Actor: Dulquer Salmaan – Kaantha

- Best Actress: Kirti Kulhari – Full Plate

- Best Film from the Subcontinent: No Good Men – Shahrbanoo Sadat

- Best Documentary Film: Flying Tigers – Madhushree Dutta

- People’s Choice Award: Saiyaara

- Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe: Sitaare Zameen Par

- Special Mention – Equality in Cinema: Simran Mangeshkar – Sitaare Zameen Par

- Rainbow Storyteller Award: Lala and Poppy

- Short Film Competition (Australia): The Weight of Soil

- Short Film Competition (India): Jo’s Turn

- Best Actor (Series): Vijay Varma – Matka King

- Best Actress (Series): Rasika Dugal – Delhi Crime 3

- Best Series: Freedom At Midnight, Season 2

- Artist of Distinction: Pankaj Tripathi

- Special Recognition: 30 Years of Rani Mukerji

- Leadership in Cinema: Rishab Shetty

- Excellence in Cinema: Rekha

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