The actor will feature alongside Rithika Singh, Vinay Rai, Siddique and others in the upcoming pan-Indian investigative thriller.

Murali Sharma has joined the cast of the upcoming Pan-Indian investigative thriller Operation Tral. The makers announced the actor’s association with the film on the occasion of his birthday. The project stars Jayasurya in the lead and is written and directed by Ratheesh Vega.

Murali Sharma joins Jayasurya starrer Operation Tral; makers announce actor’s association on his birthday

Murali Sharma has worked across Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema, featuring in films spanning different genres. In Operation Tral, he will be seen in a prominent role alongside Jayasurya and an ensemble cast comprising Rithika Singh, Kavya Shetty, Anson Paul, Nandalal Krishnamoorthy, Vinay Rai, Siddique, Sai Kumar and Sirajudheen.

Operation Tral is set against the backdrop of national intelligence operations and is inspired by an encounter between Indian armed forces and terrorists in Tral, Jammu and Kashmir. The investigative thriller combines elements of action and intelligence operations while exploring its central conflict against the backdrop of the region.

The film has been shot across several locations, including Kerala, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Kulu, Manali, Mussoorie and Ladakh. Produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments, Operation Tral is being planned as a worldwide release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

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Jayasurya plays the central character in the film, with Ratheesh Vega serving as both writer and director. Sunimol Joby is the co-producer.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Najose and editor Shafeeque V.B. Ratheesh Vega has also composed the music and background score. Project design is by Noble Jacob, while Sajeesh Thamarassery and Suneesh Sodharan have handled production design and art direction respectively. Costume design is by Sameera Saneesh and Saritha Jayasurya, with makeup by Ronex Xavier.

The makers announced Murali Sharma’s addition to the film as he celebrates his birthday, adding another name to the ensemble of Operation Tral. The film is currently gearing up for its worldwide release across multiple Indian languages.

Also Read: Murli Sharma opens up about reuniting with Mallik Ram for Super Subbu; says, “He makes you feel completely comfortable as an actor”

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