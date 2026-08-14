Gap unveiled its Fall 2026 campaign, “Denim on your own,” on August 12, starring musician Malcolm Todd and actress Inde Navarrette. The campaign is set to Todd's original rendition of Robyn's 'Dancing on My Own', created specifically for the campaign.

Gap launches “Denim on your own” Fall 2026 campaign starring Malcolm Todd and Inde Navarrette

Continuing Gap's legacy of championing emerging artists, the campaign brings together Todd and Navarrette, two rising talents from different creative worlds, showcasing them alongside GapDenim as a canvas for their creativity and personal style. Gap said the collaboration reinforces its commitment to fostering authentic partnerships that spotlight new talent and celebrate individuality.

“Gap has always been at the intersection of music, style, and culture, partnering with artists who bring a unique point of view and inspire people to express themselves,” said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap brand. “From our heritage of iconic creative collaborations to championing today's emerging voices, we continue to evolve how we show up in culture, building our own cultural currency through authentic partnerships, original storytelling, and a clear point of view.”

The campaign was directed by Tanu Muiño, with creative direction from Calvin Leung, Head of Gap Brand Creative, fashion and image by Alastair McKimm, and photography by Bjorn Loos. It follows Todd and Navarrette through a series of distinct spaces, where each expresses their own rhythm and style. Grounded in a shared belief that personal style is a powerful form of expression, “Denim on your own” reflects how Gap's timeless essentials become part of the everyday lives of artists as they create, perform, and connect with their audiences.

“For this campaign, we didn't simply ask Malcolm to cover ‘Dancing On My Own’, we asked him to reinterpret the song through his own perspective,” said Fabiola Torres, Chief Marketing Officer of Gap brand. “That same spirit of making something your own defines GapDenim, a collection designed for people to find the fits and styles that feel uniquely theirs. It's how Gap has connected with culture for generations, and how we continue to inspire originality today.”

Malcolm Todd has multiple songs that have reached platinum status, and his latest album, Do That Again, released via Columbia Records, debuted in the top five of the Billboard charts. He is now preparing for his 38-date North American tour, which sold out and is set to launch September 2. Inde Navarrette is fresh off the success of Obsession, a global box office release, and is recognized for bringing authenticity and emotional depth to her roles.

“I've always been drawn to making things my own, whether that's through music, style, or the way I express myself,” said Malcolm Todd. “Being able to reinterpret an iconic song like ‘Dancing on My Own’ and bring my own perspective to it was such a special experience. I like to trust my instincts and not overthink things. To be part of a Gap campaign on such a big set, surrounded by so much creativity, and still feel like I could just be myself was really meaningful.”

“From the moment we started filming the Gap campaign, it felt like we were able to bring our own energy and personalities to the campaign,” said Inde Navarrette. “There was so much freedom to move, experiment and express ourselves. That's what makes style so personal, it's about feeling confident in who you are and showing up as yourself.”

Gap Denim has been part of the brand's identity since 1969. The Fall 2026 collection builds on that legacy with a focus on fit, versatility and personal style, featuring refreshed washes, utility-inspired colorways, updated silhouettes and modern takes on Gap's denim codes. The collection is anchored by new style expressions such as the Mid-Rise Straight Taper Jean, seen on Navarrette, alongside classic styles such as the '90s Loose Jean, worn by Todd.

Also Read: Will Gluck says he “could not keep his eyes off” Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro in One Night Only

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.