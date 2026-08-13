Will Gluck says he “could not keep his eyes off” Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro in One Night Only

Universal Pictures India, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, will release the romantic comedy One Night Only in theatres on August 21. The film is directed and produced by Will Gluck, the filmmaker behind Anyone But You and Easy A.

Will Gluck says he “could not keep his eyes off” Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro in One Night Only

Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro lead the film as Owen and Allie, alongside Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, Charlie Gillespie, Michelle Hurd, King Princess, Quintessa Swindell, Andrew Burnap and Mike Birbiglia, with Molly Ringwald and LeVar Burton also in the cast.

One Night Only follows Owen and Allie, two strangers who meet in New York City on the least romantic night of the year. A series of missteps keeps them apart through the night before they discover that what they want most is closer than they think.

Speaking about the casting of the two leads, director Will Gluck said, “When Callum and Monica are in the same frame, you just want to watch them be together. Not necessarily romantically, but I wanted to show them as friends, laughing at each other and truly enjoying themselves together. Once I saw them rehearsing together for the first time, I could not keep my eyes off them.”

Screenwriter Travis Braun said, “Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro made me fall in love with Owen and Allie all over again. They are truly the perfect duo for this movie. They are not only so funny, but they also bring so much heart to their characters, and they have that special ingredient that you cannot capture on the page: chemistry.”

One Night Only is directed and produced by Will Gluck. The film releases in theatres on August 21, distributed in India by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Also Read: Callum Turner REVEALS why Owen finds a kindred spirit in Monica Barbaro’s Allie in One Night Only

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