Mia Takarabe’s journey into music has been shaped by three cities, two cultures and a childhood spent navigating different worlds. Born in Adelaide to a Japanese father and an Indian mother from a Sikh family, the 20-year-old Global J-Pop artist grew up between Australia and Tokyo before eventually making Melbourne her home.

From Tokyo to Adelaide: Mia Takarabe takes her J-Pop journey global

While moving between cultures was not always easy, Mia has openly discussed experiencing moments when she felt she did not completely belong to any one identity. Over time, however, she began to view her multicultural background differently. She realised that she did not have to choose one side of her identity and could embrace every part of who she was.

That perspective now plays an important role in her music and artistic identity. Her Japanese upbringing included speaking the language at home, eating traditional Japanese food and being surrounded by Japanese music and customs. At the same time, her Indian roots, connected to her Sikh family, gave her a strong emotional connection to India. Her years in Australia also influenced her musical instincts, giving her a Western pop sensibility and a perspective shaped by growing up between cultures.

Among the things Mia values most are her family’s cooking recipes, which she carries with her from both sides of her family. For her, they represent more than memories or possessions—they are a living connection to her heritage that travels with her wherever she goes.

Mia’s multicultural identity has also become central to her career. Rather than choosing one culture or musical style, she has incorporated different influences into her work. Her debut single, ‘Heartless’, featuring 2x GRAMMY-nominated artist Steve Aoki, has already crossed one million Spotify streams and debuted at No. 31 on Billboard. The track also recorded the highest save rate in the world in India.

For Mia, the response is significant, particularly from a country that remains an important part of her identity. Her story reflects a generation increasingly comfortable with multicultural identities and multiple influences.

Instead of seeing her differences as something to overcome, Mia has turned them into the foundation of her music. Her journey from Adelaide and Tokyo to Melbourne and the global music scene shows how a sense of belonging can be created through embracing every part of oneself.

Also Read : Mia Takarabe and Steve Aoki release ‘Heartless’; new collaboration aims to expand J-Pop’s reach in India

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