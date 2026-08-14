Filmmaker David Ayer has shared the second trailer of Paramount Pictures’ Heart of the Beast, a survival thriller starring Brad Pitt as Special Forces officer James Belmont alongside his combat dog, Odin. The film is set to release in cinemas across India on September 25.

David Ayer praises Brad Pitt starrer Heart of the Beast, says combat dog Odin “steals the show”

Ayer, who previously worked with Pitt on Fury, wrote on social media, “I’m incredibly proud of this film. It was a lot of hard work. More than anyone ever thought. After each long day shooting in arduous conditions, Brad and I would look at each other and laugh, ‘It’s just a guy and a dog, how hard can it be?’ There’s a beautiful, delicate truth in the film. Mauro Fiore’s cinematography is breathtaking. And Odin, well Odin steals the show.”

The story follows Belmont and Odin after a harrowing plane crash leaves them stranded in the Alaskan wilderness, forcing the two into a brutal fight for survival against the elements.

Heart of the Beast also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe. The film is written by Cameron Alexander and produced by Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, David Ayer, and Brad Pitt, with Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, and Zack Conroy serving as executive producers.

Produced by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, Heart of the Beast arrives exclusively in cinemas across India on September 25, 2026.

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