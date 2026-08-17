Vikrant Massey opens up on playing Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; says, “I was completely blown by the impact that man had”

Vikrant Massey is set to take on another challenging real-life character after his National Award-winning performance in 12th Fail. The actor will portray spiritual leader and philanthropist Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in an upcoming biographical film that focuses on an important chapter of his life and his contribution to the peace process in Colombia.

Vikrant Massey opens up on playing Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; says, “I was completely blown by the impact that man had”

The project marks Vikrant’s second major biographical portrayal and comes at a time when he is also enjoying the success of his OTT show Musafir Cafe, which marked his debut as a producer under Homemade Stories. For his latest role, the actor has gone beyond conventional preparation, spending considerable time with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to understand his personality and experiences.

Recalling how he became associated with the project, Vikrant said he first met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at a Viksit Bharat event in Banaras, where they were part of the same panel. During the event, producer Mahavir Jain spoke to him about a film that was being developed around an important chapter of Gurudev’s life.

Vikrant said he was initially interested in reading the script but does not usually take narrations because he finds them “very misleading.” However, after reading the script, he was surprised by the impact Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had made internationally.

“I was completely blown by the impact that man had,” Vikrant said. He added that although he had known about Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and had been familiar with people associated with the Art of Living since childhood, he was unaware of the particular chapter explored in the film.

“I realised that a spiritual guru and philanthropist from Karnataka, Bengaluru, had actually had such an impact in Latin America,” he said.

This discovery prompted Vikrant to spend more time with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He revealed that he got the opportunity to meet him every alternate month during the film’s preparation. “I spent a lot of time with him, and that's when I got to know him,” the actor said.

The film will explore Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s efforts during Colombia’s 52-year-long civil war and his contribution to the peace process and the eventual return of peace and prosperity.

As Vikrant continues preparing for the role, his decision to personally spend time with the spiritual leader highlights his effort to understand the individual beyond his public image. The actor is now set to bring this lesser-known chapter of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s journey to the screen.

Also Read : Netflix drops announcement video of Musafir Cafe for Season 2: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana to return

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