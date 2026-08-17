A.R. Rahman praises Ismail Darbar’s musical comeback with ‘Uss Khuda Se’; says, “We need you more in the Hindi film music scene”

Music composer A.R. Rahman has praised veteran composer Ismail Darbar’s new song ‘Uss Khuda Se’, directed by his son Zaid Darbar, marking Ismail’s return to music.

A.R. Rahman praises Ismail Darbar’s musical comeback with ‘Uss Khuda Se’; says, “We need you more in the Hindi film music scene”

Reacting to the song, Rahman said, “What a great feeling. We need you more in the Hindi film music scene.” He also sent Zaid Darbar a personal message that read, “Lovely song, Alhamdulillah. Wishing you the very best.”

‘Uss Khuda Se’ is composed by Ismail Darbar and directed by Zaid Darbar, marking a father-son collaboration.

Ismail had earlier said the song was created as a return to the soulful, melody-driven music that has always been closest to his heart, rather than as another routine release.

Zaid, who grew up listening to his father’s compositions, said he approached the song’s visuals with the intention of keeping them as honest and raw as the music itself.

Ismail’s comeback with ‘Uss Khuda Se’ comes after a period away from music, and the song has been positioned as a return to the style he is known for rather than a one-off release.

The father-son project sees Zaid Darbar directing his father’s composition for the first time, adding a personal dimension to the release.

Rahman’s appreciation has drawn fresh attention to Ismail Darbar’s comeback, with many music listeners noting his remark about wanting Darbar back in the Hindi film music scene.

No further collaboration between Rahman and Ismail Darbar has been announced at this stage.

Also Read: AR Rahman thanks Shah Rukh Khan for special contribution to Asha Bhosle tribute

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