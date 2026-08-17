Actress Elli AvrRam suffered a foot fracture after a 10 kg dumbbell accidentally fell on her foot during a workout session, forcing her to take a break from work.

Elli AvrRam suffers foot fracture after 10-kg dumbbell falls on her foot, postpones shoot schedules

The actress was advised complete bed rest for two to three weeks and is now said to be recovering well.

Known for following a disciplined fitness routine, AvrRam said the injury occurred within seconds despite taking the necessary safety precautions.

Recalling the incident, AvrRam said, “Fitness has always been an important part of my lifestyle, and I’m usually very particular about following all the necessary safety precautions while working out. But this time, a 10-kg dumbbell accidentally slipped and fell directly on my foot. It all happened within a fraction of a second. To my surprise, it wasn’t that painful, and hence I thought it would only bruise up, but after getting it examined, I was told that I had sustained a proper fracture.”

Doctors advised the actress to stay off her feet and rest completely to ensure proper healing. The injury has also forced her to postpone her scheduled shoots.

Talking about the setback, AvrRam said, “The doctor had advised me to take complete bed rest for two to three weeks, so I really don’t have any option but to pause and focus on recovery. As much as I hate cancelling work commitments, health comes first right now. I’ve had to postpone my upcoming shoot schedules by a few weeks, and while it’s disappointing, I know it’s important to give my body the time it needs to heal properly. I’m staying positive, following all the medical advice, and know I’ll be back on my feet and in front of the camera very soon.”

Also Read: Elli AvrRam launches ‘Ellness Life’ on her birthday, celebrates wellness and mindful living on social media

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