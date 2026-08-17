Actor Vikrant Massey recently spoke about his upcoming film White based on the life of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during an appearance at a show. Massey discussed discovering the chapter of Gurudev’s life that forms the basis of the film, his experience of meeting him and why the story left a lasting impression on him.

Vikrant Massey opens up about playing Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in White

Massey said producer Mahaveer Jain introduced him to the project when it was still under development. After reading the script, Massey said he was struck by the impact Gurudev had made, particularly in Latin America. He said he was previously unaware of this chapter of Gurudev’s life and was surprised to learn about the influence of a spiritual guru and philanthropist from Bengaluru on an international peace process.

Massey said he wanted to spend time with Gurudev before beginning the shoot, adding that the experience allowed him to understand him better and made him grateful for the opportunity to portray him on screen.

The film is set against the backdrop of Colombia’s 52-year civil war, which claimed more than 250,000 lives and displaced over 650,000 people. Massey said Gurudev, disturbed by the conflict, offered to mediate in the peace process, and that the efforts led to significant progress within about one-and-a-half years, culminating in a formal peace agreement with the Colombian government in 2017.

Massey said White is now complete and is expected to release by the end of this year. The film is backed by Siddharth Anand, Mahaveer Jain and PeaceCraft Pictures, and is directed by Montoo Bassi.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey opens up on playing Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; says, “I was completely blown by the impact that man had”

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