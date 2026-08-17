Hema Malini reviews Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947; says its message is “the need of the hour”

Aamir Khan Productions’ Batwara 1947, starring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, has been garnering tremendous love ever since it was released. Set against the backdrop of India’s Partition, the film offers a moving tale of humanity, compassion, and courage during one of the darkest chapters in the history of the subcontinent. While the film is ruling the hearts of the audience, the veteran actress Hema Malini also watched the film and couldn't help but praise the film.

Hema Malini reviews Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947; says its message is “the need of the hour”

Taking to her social media, veteran actress Hema Malini praised Batwara 1947 and wrote, "I watched the movie “Batwara” yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today."

"It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate. Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour."

I watched the movie “Batwara” yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today. It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change… pic.twitter.com/vR12C4ObjA — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 17, 2026

Batwara 1947 stars a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh, and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.’

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and released worldwide on Partition Day, August 14, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 10 BIG differences between Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 and Jis Lahore Nahin Dekhya (WARNING: Spoilers ahead)

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