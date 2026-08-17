From a pink-themed digital space to an exclusive sleepover, the actor appears to be building curiosity around her next big move.

Khushi Kapoor has been keeping her latest project under wraps, but the actor has been steadily dropping hints about a new chapter. After sharing a carousel and a video that appeared to tease something new, Khushi has now taken the mystery a step further by announcing a secret slumber party and launching a website dedicated to it.

Khushi Kapoor teases new venture with ‘secret slumber party’ and mysterious website

The website, secretslumberparty.com, appears to be the biggest clue so far about what Khushi could be planning. However, rather than revealing the purpose of the initiative, the digital space seems designed to create further curiosity. Featuring a predominantly pink colour palette and an aesthetic that feels closely aligned with Khushi's personal style, the website has sparked questions about what exactly she is preparing to unveil.

The overall presentation also suggests that this could be more than a conventional celebrity collaboration. Khushi appears to have been closely involved in shaping the concept, with the branding, visual identity and tone of the project carrying a distinctly personal touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@khushikapoor)



Adding another layer to the mystery is the secret slumber party itself. Instead of announcing a conventional launch event, Khushi has chosen a sleepover-style gathering, leaving fans and followers wondering about the idea behind the unusual format. Questions surrounding who will attend and what will be revealed at the event have only added to the anticipation.

The gathering is expected to bring together a mix of creators, artists, friends, tastemakers, entrepreneurs and even a few followers. The diverse guest list has further fuelled speculation that the event could be connected to something Khushi is building independently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@khushikapoor)



While there has been no official confirmation about the nature of the project, several possibilities are already being discussed. It could potentially mark Khushi's entry into the beauty, fashion or lifestyle space, or perhaps signal a completely different venture that goes beyond her acting career.

For now, Khushi has chosen to keep the details closely guarded. Her carefully planned teasers, the secret slumber party and the dedicated website have nevertheless succeeded in creating intrigue around her next move.

As curiosity continues to build, the big question remains: what exactly is Khushi Kapoor planning? With the actor yet to reveal the answer, the secret slumber party could be the first major clue to a venture she appears to be creating on her own terms.

Also Read: Delhi HC protects Khushi Kapoor’s personality rights, orders takedown of allegedly obscene content

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