Shaan had a conversation with Komal Nahta about playback singing, his beginnings and a lot more. Shaan began his career as an indipop singer and then graduated to playback singing for movies. Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999) was his first film followed by Dillagi (1999). A year later, he sang 'Tune Mujhe Pehchana Nahin' for Raju Chacha (2000). Shaan opened up about his experience while recording the number.

“Video mein Ajay Devgn hai, woh koi pop singer nahin hai”: Shaan recalls Lalit Pandit’s blunt advice while recording Raju Chacha’s ‘Tune Mujhe Pehchana Nahin

Shaan began by saying, "Singers at that time were divided into two - those who were influenced by Mohammed Rafi and those who were influenced by Kishore Kumar. When I came, there was no precedent of a pop singer, at least for male singers. In female singers, Alisha Chinai and Nazia Hasan had made a mark and had introduced new style of singing."

He added, "There was an advantage as I had a unique take because of my indipop singing. But very early, I learned an important lesson about playback singing. I realized that playback singing for films is different."

He revealed, "I had bagged a song in a big film, Raju Chacha. It was written by Anand Bakshi sahab and he came for auditions. He asked me to sing one line. I sang 'Deewana Hoon Main, Deewana Nahin'. He asked me the meaning of the line. I said, 'It means that I am mad for you but mentally I am not crazy'. He liked my answer and replied, ‘Haan, samaj ke gaoge toh maza aayega’!."

Shaan then said, "I thought I had to sing in pop style. So, I started singing that way. This is when Lalit Pandit saab asked me, 'Kya kar rahe ho tum?'. He explained to me, 'You are not singing for yourself. You won't be there in the video. Video mein Ajay Devgn hai. Woh koi pop singer nahin hai ki woh aise gaayega. Seedhe seedhe notes ko gaao mehsoos karke'!"

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